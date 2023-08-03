Oluga felicitates with Oyetola on his nomination as minister

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Hon. Taiwo Oluga, a former member of the House of Representatives, has congratulated immediate past Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on his nomination as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu

In a statement issued in Osogbo, the former federal legislator described the appointment as another call to service for the technocrat and insurance guru former Osun Governor.

Hon Oluga who represented the good people of Irewole, Ayedaade, Isokan federal Constituency in the 9th Assembly, described Mr Oyetola as a cool, calm, collected, frugal and knowledgeable leader whose expertise is needed in Nigeria.

“Former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is no doubt a highly cerebral, mature,civil, and urbane technocrat politician who has an unparalleled compassion for development. His penchant for fiscal discipline, hard work, civility,decorum, and respect for the rights of others are virtues required for a twenty first century development inclined democracy which is desired of well meaning Nigerians,” she said.

“President Bola Tinubu will eventually finds his appointment as a value added to his delivering on the renewed Hope mandate of his administration “.

Hon Oluga pointed out that what the Osun ministerial nominee demonstrated in the governance of Osun State,taking it from a highly financial burdened state to a financially stable one as at the time of his exit is a confirmation of his strategic planning and expertise.

The former legislator called on members of the APC in Osun State to keep hope alive under the leadership of the ministerial nominee towards repositioning the party for victory.