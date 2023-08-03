The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been elected as the new chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party’s NEC elected the former Kano governor as chairman at its 12th meeting of the party held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday.

The NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, from Osun State as National Secretary.

Ganduje who addressed the party after his election, thanked President Bola Tinubu, while promising to ensure internal democracy.

Ganduje also said he would ensure a scientific register of party members and pay utmost attention to election management and conflict resolution.

According to him, there would be level playing field for all party members during party primaries.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, chieftains of the party in the National Assembly, amongst others were present were present at the NEC meeting.

Addressing the 12th NEC of the party, the President said the APC has won the elections and it is now time to deliver the promises of good governance to the Nigerian people.

The President insisted that the 2023 elections was the best election in Nigeria’s history.

Visibly absent at the NEC meeting were ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The first National Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, was however, present.

The NEC meeting followed Wednesday’s session of the APC national caucus.

Mid-July, two members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) resigned. Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore resigned as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.