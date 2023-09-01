…as fuel demand crashes by 30%

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed that the nation’s crude oil output had increased to 1.6 million barrels by Wednesday, August 30, from less than one million a few months previously.

The Group Managing Director of the company, Malam Mele Kyari, who was seated beside the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Kyari also reported that fuel demand declined by 30 percent since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies in May.

According to Kyari, the fall in fuel demand from approximately 66.7 million litres daily before the removal of subsidies to approximately 46 million today means a 30% reduction in NNPCL’s demand for foreign exchange to import fuel.

