Labour Party members facing death threats over 2023 elections – Abure

Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, says members of his party have been facing death threats over the 2023 general election.

He, however, vowed that no amount of threat will deter party members from rescuing Nigeria from the hands of dangerous individuals.

Abure who revealed this during an ongoing press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that his life has been under threat since the 2023 polls.

“We have been faced with many challenges since the end of the 2023 election. They have threatened my life. As a matter of fact, my life has been under threat since the 2023 elections, and that of other members of our party,” he said.

“But we will not be deterred because we know that the struggle to free Nigeria from the grips of some dangerous individuals isn’t going to be an easy task.”

Labour Party came third in the 2023 presidential election with 6.1m votes, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

More subsequently…