Labour Party Crisis: Abure, Apapa factions unite to fight against Obi, NLC

The faction of Labour Party led by Lamidi Apapa has reconciled with Julius Abure, with the objective of presenting a united opposition against Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the last election, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Apapa collapsed his faction and accepted Abure as the national chairman of the party, stating that both factions reconciled to Obi and NLC.

The crisis between Abure and Apapa had polarised the party to the extent that both filed separate appeals during the presidential election petition.

In what was described as an anti-party activity to destabilise the party for the benefit of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Apapa had filed a petition to discontinue Obi’s presidential petition against President Bola Tinubu.

The NLC had backed Abure during the war of attrition between him and Apapa.

With the new peace deal between Abure and Apapa, the two camps would team up against the plans by the NLC to take over the party.

Abure, who had enjoyed NLC’s support, fell out of favour with the union following a contentious national convention held in Anambra State that returned him and all his loyal members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to office three months ago.

Developing story…

