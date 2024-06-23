Connect with us

Politics

Labour Party Crisis: Abure, Apapa factions unite to fight against Obi, NLC
Advertisement

Politics

Nigeria poverty capital of the world, needs solutions, not comparisons, Obi tells Tinubu

Politics

Protesters in Kaduna demand EFCC’s probe of El-Rufai over alleged N423bn indictment 

Politics

Kano crisis: Gov Yusuf orders demolition of Ado-Bayero’s palace

Politics

Court voids Sanusi’s reinstatement as Emir of Kano

Politics

Rivers Assembly Dispute: Appeal court reserves ruling

Politics

Otti settles fees of Abia students abandoned in India

Politics

Fubara seeks alternatives as police bar Rivers caretaker chairmen from LG secretariats

Politics

In a surprise move, Gov Otti removes Kazie Uko as CPS, appoints Ukoha Njoku

Politics

Anti party activities: Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih

Politics

Labour Party Crisis: Abure, Apapa factions unite to fight against Obi, NLC

Published

21 seconds ago

on

The faction of Labour Party led by Lamidi Apapa has reconciled with Julius Abure, with the objective of presenting a united opposition against Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the last election, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Apapa collapsed his faction and accepted Abure as the national chairman of the party, stating that both factions reconciled to Obi and NLC.

The crisis between Abure and Apapa had polarised the party to the extent that both filed separate appeals during the presidential election petition.

News continues after this Advertisement

In what was described as an anti-party activity to destabilise the party for the benefit of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Apapa had filed a petition to discontinue Obi’s presidential petition against President Bola Tinubu.

The NLC had backed Abure during the war of attrition between him and Apapa.

With the new peace deal between Abure and Apapa, the two camps would team up against the plans by the NLC to take over the party.

Abure, who had enjoyed NLC’s support, fell out of favour with the union following a contentious national convention held in Anambra State that returned him and all his loyal members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to office three months ago.

Developing story…

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *