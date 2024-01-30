Connect with us

'Step aside if the shoes are too big for you,' Atiku slams Tinubu over insecurity

Published

15 hours ago

on

'Step aside if the shoes are too big for you,' Atiku slams Tinubu over insecurity

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, has slammed President Bola Tunubu over growing insecurity in the country, asking the president to resign if he lacks the capacity to govern the country.

Abubakar, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last presidential election, was reacting to recent incidents of abductions in Ekiti and Abuja.

“Tinubu is playing fiddle while Nigeria is drowning in the ocean of insecurity,” Abubakar said via his X account, @atiku, on Tuesday.

“To imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90m ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies besetting Nigerians. If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another Tourist-in-Chief. The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy.”

