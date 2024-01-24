Connect with us

Kamsi Obasi rekindles mission to foster reading culture among students, donates new books 
Kamsi Obasi rekindles mission to foster reading culture among students, donates new books 

Published

1 hour ago

on

Kamsi Obasi rekindles mission to foster reading culture among students, donates new books 

In today’s Nigeria, youngsters are more interested in profanity, immersion in things that neither edify the spirit nor deepen understanding and knowledge acquisition, instead of reading their books.

This proclivity is further fuelled by the ever increasing addiction to Facebook and other social media platforms. Ironically, their foray into these social media platforms are not to the benefit of intellectual research but the mundane such as making friendships that often lead to further complications that trouble their lives.

Hopefully, not all youngsters entertain a crush on this fad at the expense of developing their minds and improving themselves through reading for a better future

Kamsi Obasi, a Nigerian teenage girl studying in England has chosen to be different. As her peers are peering through the labyrinth of Facebook, TikTok and other internet sensations of the moment, she is busy playing the role of an adult bibliophile, even at such a tender age.

The daughter of celebrated journalist and publisher, Prince Emeka Obasi who died two years ago, Kamsi has used her money to distribute tons of textbooks on different subjects to schools through her non- governmental organization- Impacting Through Reading.

Kamsi Obasi with one of the teachers 

Kamsi Obasi with one of the teachers

On Tuesday, she visited some of the schools she donated books to last year to assess the impact the books donated have had on the students, and to rub minds with the students in a bid to further stimulate their reading spirit.

Her first point of call was Birrel Avenue High Secondary at Sabo, Yaba, where the Principal, Dr. Adenekan Olusola of the Education District lV poured encomium on Kamsi for her sacrifices to promote reading culture. Dr. Adenekan enjoined other youngsters to emulate her example by stimulating and promoting reading culture, adding that if there was anything the society needed today is books to redirect the minds of youths to the path of moral rectitude, develop their minds which will in turn take them away from vices that are rampant in the country.

Kamsi in her interactions with students appealed to them to take reading culture more serious, saying ” Education still remains the viable pathway to progress for individuals and the nation.

At Wesley Girls Senior Secondary School, a Mrs. Ayeni, the school’s French tutor who received Kamsi praised her efforts to revive reading culture among college students, same warm reception was accorded her at Red Cross Nursery & Primary School at Sabo, Yaba.

Kamsi Obasi rekindles mission to foster reading culture among students, donates new books 

Students she interacted with showed much enthusiasm, and promised to be more committed to reading culture to improve themselves

Responding Kamsi promised to do more in the area of promoting reading culture.

Ever since the programme started last year, Kamsi Obasi has donated thousands of books to select secondary schools in Lagos and Abia states.

