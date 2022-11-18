Founder of Future Redefined, a non governmental organisation, Miss Kamsi Emeka-Obasi, has donated books to students of Birrel Avenue Senior High School, Education District IV, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.



The donation is in continuation of her school outreach initiative, Imparting Through Reading initiative, which is aimed at reviving and promoting reading culture among young Nigerians.

Speaking during the donation at the school premises on Thursday, Miss Obasi who had previously made similar donations to the School of Red Cross in Lagos, said her aim is to continue to give as many pupils and students opportunities to grow their intellect through reading.

She expressed hope that the books which comprise of novels, comic books, text books, among others, will enhance reading culture among the students, even as she encouraged the students to take advantage of the books.

“The idea behind the donation is to enhance reading culture among the young ones. I recently graduated from secondary school, and while I was there, I read a lot of books, which really helped to grow my intellect,” she said.

“My assumption then was that this was the case in other schools. But when I visited the School of the Red Cross, I noticed that the pupils didn’t have access to a lot of books, and that was when the idea of donating books to schools was born. I decided to be donating books to schools to give as many students the opportunity I had, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Miss Obasi also said she is forming a book club to further encourage the students to find pleasure in reading.

“So, today, we’re here with these books for the students to encourage them to read. We’re also forming a book club,” she said. “If you love reading – and as a student, you should love reading – I will be in the library with you for an hour. You will pick any book of your choice and read, and afterwards, we would talk about the book. Feel free to meet the librarian to register if you’re interested.”

The obviously elated principal of the school, Dr. Olusola Adenekan, who received the books on behalf of the school management, expressed gratitude to Miss Obasi whom she described as her daughter, and prayed for God’s blessings upon her life.

Dr. Adenekan gave the assurance that the school would make good use of the books, while encouraging the students to imbibe reading culture.

“I deeply appreciate what this my daughter, Kamsi has done. I thank God for her life. She is just 17 years old, and it is commendable that she has this vision at this age,” she said.

“Her initiative is Imparting Through Reading, that’s very thoughtful. The first time she came to the school to speak to me about donating books to our school, I was really excited. Thank God that it has become a reality. Her aim is to help improve reading culture among students. When you have access to books, it gives you encouragement to read. So, what she is doing is commendable, and on behalf of the management of the school, I thank her immensely. I assure her that we will put the books to good use.

“I also want to commend her mother, Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi for giving her encouragement. I feel elated that our school is chosen for this donation.”

Speaking on behalf of the students, Miss Favour Ugwu, a senior student of the school, thanked Miss Obasi for the donation, noting that the book club she is forming is a good idea that will further help improve reading culture among students.

She said, “I am grateful for what Kamsi has done for us. My dream has always been to join a book club. I joined one when I was in primary school and it helped me a lot. Now that she has brought book club to the school, I’m happy and can’t wait to join.

“It is something that will help the students a lot. And these books she donated will help us too. She has done a great thing for us and I’m very grateful.”