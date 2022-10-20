Miss Kamsi Emeka-Obasi, founder of Future Redefined, a non governmental organisation, has donated hundreds of text books and story books to pupils of Lagos Red Cross school.

The donation marked the official launch of Miss Obasi’s Imparting Through Reading initiative, which according to her, is aimed at reviving and promoting reading culture in the society.

Speaking while making the donation at the Akoka, Yaba office of the Lagos Red Cross on Tuesday, Miss Obasi, a young student, noted that she was compelled to purchase the books when she came to the school as a volunteer and noticed that the pupils did not have all the needed text books and could not afford them.

“This idea came when I noticed that there was a gap; as these pupils didn’t have most of the recommended books. I thought I had to do something, and that’s why I’m here today,” she said.

She expressed her resolve to reach as many pupils in a bid to ensure that no child is left behind, and would therefore be making similar donations to other schools in the near future.

“In particular, I want to do something to assist in the work of the Red Cross. It is an honour for me to start this initiative here. I hope to continue to expand it to reach more schools. The idea is to encourage reading culture, which is important. I will be distributing not just text books, but also story books to encourage children to read.

Receiving the donation which comprises of text books, story books as well as copies of newspapers, Mrs Ademola Kolawole, chairman, Nigeria Red Cross Society, Lagos State branch, praised the young Obasi for her selflessness. Noting that with people like her, the world will be a better place.

Mrs. Kolawole said she was particularly impressed by the fact that at a very young age, Miss Obasi was already thinking in the direction of making positive impact in the society.

“This is very wonderful, and I can’t thank her enough. “A young girl like her doing this for humanity, is really a marvel,” remarked an elated Kolawole.

“If we have more people like her, the world will be a better place for everyone. She is a selfless person who is striving to make the world a better place; to help the underprivileged and I’m very happy with what she has done. Indeed, I’m very grateful to her”

“I encourage her not to relent. The Almighty God who rewards good deeds and kindness will surely reward her. She will never lack good things.”

In her own remarks at the event, Mrs. Newyear Iheanacho, head teacher of the Red Cross school, also praised the donor for her kindness.

She said, “I’m so glad that we are having this kind of thing here. For so long, we have not really had this kind of donation. See the number of books she has given us, it’s wonderful. This shows that the hand of God is in this school.”

According to Mrs. Iheanacho, “It marvels me that as a young girl, she already has this kind of thought in her. I thank her immensely. The prayers of these children will always be with her. To tell you the truth, so many of them didn’t have any means of getting these books. The Almighty God has used Kamsi to provide for them, and we are very grateful.”

Mr. Austine Oluwole, chairman of Parents Teachers Association, in his own remarks, pointed out that it would have been difficult for many parents to afford the text books, noting that he’s grateful that God intervened through Miss Obasi.

“I truly appreciate this gesture, more so because it would have been difficult for a lot of the parents to get these books. The economic situation of the country is tough, and a lot of us are struggling. It is hard for many parents to put their wards in school. So, this donation is a huge relief for us the parents, and we’re are very grateful”

Equally praising Miss Obasi, Mr. Olakunle Lasisi, secretary of the Lagos Red Cross, said, “We’re glad that here at the Red Cross is where you are starting this wonderful project. And we pray God to strengthen you and strengthen this project. We’re are very grateful.”