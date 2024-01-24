Connect with us

Nation

Chinaza Philip-Okoye, Abuja suspected criminal denies being kidnapper
Advertisement

Nation

Kamsi Obasi rekindles mission to foster reading culture among students, donates new books 

Nation

Despite curfew, gunmen run rampage in Plateau kill over 20, burn houses

Nation

Miyetti Allah president Bello Bodejo not in our custody - DSS

Nation

Two Nigerian nationals nabbed over murder of student in Kenya

Nation

Traders lose all as fire razes popular Mandilas building in Lagos

Nation

Abia govt busts tunnel where kidnappers keep victims at Lokpanta

Nation

Army general spills dirty secrets about plane crash that killed ex-CoS, Ibrahim Attahiru

Nation

'We paid ransom to bandits,' says family of abducted Al-Kadriyar girls

Nation

50th Coronation Anniversary: Sen. Oyewumi hails Ogiyan of Ejigbo

Nation

Chinaza Philip-Okoye, Abuja suspected criminal denies being kidnapper

Published

35 mins ago

on

Chinaza Philip-Okoye, Abuja suspected criminal denies being kidnapper

Chinaza Philip-Okoye, a suspected notorious Abuja criminal, has denied being a kidnapper, noting instead that he is an armed robber who specialised in car theft.

Chinaza made the claim during during a parade of criminal suspects at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, narrated the incident that led to his arrest by the police while noting his connection with other members of the gang who are still at large.

“I want to categorically state that I’m not a kidnapper, I am not a kidnapper. We only patrol at night and collect cars, and we take them to Kano for sale.

“That night, our aim was to rob the man and take his car, but I was surprised that after we collected his car, Yellow who is like our leader, asked the man to enter the back of the car. I didn’t know why he did that, and I couldn’t argue with him, so we were driving to Kano before the police caught up with us in Kaduna where I was arrested.”

The Nigeria Police Force had last Saturday paraded Philip-Okoye on a stretcher at the Force Intelligence Response Team base, Guzape, Abuja.

He was arrested by a combined team of FCT and Kaduna police officers in Kaduna when the police swooped in on him and his gang members (now at large), while they were taking a victim, Segun Akinyemi from Abuja to Kano State.

Advertisement

The police were notified of Akinyemi’s abduction when the kidnappers drove through Rita Lori, Garki, and Abuja on Thursday night, and all police formations were alerted within the FCT and neighbouring states of Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger, and Kogi.

“We were informed of Akinyemi’s abduction when the kidnappers drove through Rita Lori in Garki, so the FCT Police Command alerted all police formations in the FCT and neighbouring states of Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger, and Kogi.

“So, FCT anti-kidnapping operatives chased them into Kaduna State before other gang members fled, and Chinaza Phillip-Okoye was shot at and apprehended by a team of FCT policemen and Kaduna State police officers, and the victim was rescued unhurt and his vehicle recovered,” A senior police source confirmed to our correspondent.

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *