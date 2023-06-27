JUST IN: Alex Otti fulfils promise to Abia workers, pays June salaries

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has fulfilled his promise to civil servants in the state to pay their monthly salaries on or before the 28th of every month.

Dr. Otti on Monday directed the Accountant General of the state, Mrs. Njum Onyemenam, to ensure that all verified workers in the state civil service receive their June salary before Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The Governor’s directive came after a meeting with the Accountant General and some other senior members of his government.

Governor Otti had in his inaugural speech to the people of Abia on May 29, 2023, promised that under his watch salaries of civil servants will be paid latest 28th of every month.