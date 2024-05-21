Nigerian Market Advances by 0.05%

The Nigerian stock market on Monday closed higher as the All Share Index advanced by 0.05% to settle at 98,176.58 points from the previous close of 98,125.73 points.

The Market Capitalisation was up by 0.05% to close at N55.536 trillion from the previous close of N55.508 trillion, thereby gaining N28 billion.

An aggregate of 405.66 million units of shares were traded in 8,439 deals, valued at N6.69 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 17 equities appreciated in their share prices against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MCNICHOLS led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N1.10 from the previous close of N1.00.

Berger Paints, Regency Alliance and WAPIC among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.72%, 9.63% and 6.15% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Champion Breweries led price decliners’ table as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N2.97 from the previous close of N3.30.

C & I Leasing, Sovereign Trust Insurance and CHAMS among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.80%, 9.76% and 9.64% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 201 million units of its shares in 710 deals, valued at about N3.4 billion.

TRNSCORP traded about 38 million units of its shares in 454 deals, valued at N435 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 15 million units of its shares in 690 deals, valued at about N484 million.

