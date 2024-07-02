Stock market gains N178bn in one week, returns 0.32% WtD

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note, occasioned by growth in the share price of SEPLAT and other 47 stocks.

The All Share Index and Market Capitalisation grew by 0.32% week on week to 100,057.49 points and N56.602 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.65 billion units of shares were traded in 41,610 deals, valued at N50 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 48 stocks emerged as gainers against 34 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

CWG led other gainers in the course of last week with 44.55% growth, closing at N7.95 from the previous close of N5.50.

FTN Cocoa, UCAP, JOHNHOLT and Mutual Benefits grew their share prices by 22.39%, 21.84%, 20.31% and 19.64% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: LASACO 18.06%, Secure Electronic Technology 18.00%, African Prudential 17.99%, THOMASWYAT 14.29% and C & I Leasing 13.07% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Jaiz Bank led other price decliners, shedding 11.36% of its share price to close at N1.95 from the previous close of N2.20.

DAAR COMMUNICATION, Champion Breweries, University Press and Beta Glass shed 10.53%, 10.49%, 9.09% and 8.62% respectively.

Other top 10 price decliners include: Dangote Sugar (8.51%), Academy Press (8.00%), VAVERTON (7.80%), WAPCO (7.47%) and DEAPCAP (7.14%) respectively.

