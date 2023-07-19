Hijrah 1445 AH: Oyetola rejoices with Muslim faithful

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Muslim Ummah across the globe celebrate Hijrah 1445 AH to mark the New Islamic Year, the immediate past Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has felicitated Nigerians particularly Muslims in Osun and beyond on the occasion of this year’s celebration.

He said Nigeria is already on the path to greatness, hence, the need for the citizens to remain steadfast in commitment and prayer for the country and her leadership at various levels.

Oyetola, in his message to the Muslim Ummah identified with and rejoiced with Muslims for witnessing yet another New Year of Islamic Calendar.

While extolling the rare virtues exhibited by Nigerians all along since the emergence and inauguration of the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor expressed optimism that in no distant time Nigeria would become a reference point for positive developments and accomplishments in the comity of nations in Africa and beyond.

He implored Muslims to imbibe the lessons and teachings of the festive period by being truthful in their dealings with fellow Muslims and non-Muslim as being exemplified by the noble Prophet of Allah.

“I am very elated to identify with fellow Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world especially in Nigeria and Osun in particularly on the occasion of this year’s Hijrah celebration.

“As Muslims, this is another period of sober reflection on our actions and inactions by using the opportunity provided to rededicate ourselves to the cause of Allah and service to humanity.

“Let’s remain steadfast, persevere and optimistic, and continue to pray for our nation and its leaders as we are moving towards the path of greatness under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On behalf of my family and the APC family in Osun, I welcome you all to the New Year of fulfilment, accomplishment, prosperity and abundant grace and divine favour. May Almighty Allah continue to grant all our heart desires and guide our leaders to the right path”, Oyetola added.