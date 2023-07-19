Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has restated his promise to rebuild the Nsulu Games Village in Isialangwa as part of his overall plan to develop sports in the state.

Governor Otti spoke Tuesday when the newly appointed chairman of Abia Warriors, John Obuh, visited him in his country home in Nvosi, Isialangwa, to thank him for his appointment.

Dr. Otti told Obuh that his appointment was based on merit and record of achievements, just like the other appointees of the current government.

“In making the appointment as Chairman of Abia Warriors, we have looked at your track record; we have looked at your performance in the past; we have looked at the kind of training that you have had. We have also looked at your ability to perform. Those are the defining characteristics that run through all our appointees.

“We have no doubt that you will take Abia Warriors to the next level. There has been a lot of excitement with your announcement and that of Kanu Nwankwo (Enyimba International Football Club) to handle the two major clubs,” Governor Otti told Obuh.

He reiterated his campaign promise to redevelop the Nsulu Games Village, saying that he had given “a marching order” to the Commissioner for Sports in that regard.

“We’re going to rebuild it not just for football but for other sports,” the Governor said.

Speaking earlier, Obuh, who was accompanied on the visit by the Convener of United Abia Artistes and Patriots (UAAP), Osita Offor, aka Ultimate Commander, thanked the Governor for the opportunity given to him to serve, promising not to disappoint.

He said: “For you to have given me this responsibility, I came to say, thank you, and assure you that you’re not going to be disappointed. I’m going to deal with it in a way that we are going to have opportunity to have so many football administrators given opportunities.

“We’re going to deal with everything that has to do with players business, both in the playing and making sure that our children get opportunities to bring in funds into the purse of Abia State.”

Obuh referenced his involvement in the development of youth football at the national level spanning over 20 years and said he would bring that experience to bear on his new assignment.

“I have been involved in national team football development from under 17 to under 20, for over 20 years, This is a great opportunity for me to contribute to the development of football in my state and I appreciate this opportunity,” he further declared.