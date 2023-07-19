Hijrah 1445 : Osun cleric, Prophet Adeyemi greets Muslim Ummah

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Muslims all over the world begin another Islamic year today, a Christian cleric and the general oversear of Great Tabernacle Miracle Church of God( Mountain of Change) ,Ido Osun, Osun state, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran (Baba Lesekese) has congratulated the muslim ummah in the state on the beginning of Hijirah 1445AH Islamic year .

Prophet Adeyemi in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him rejoiced with Islamic faithful in the state for successfully crossed over to another Islamic year.

He said the new year symbolises new beginning, urging the Muslim Ummah to let the new year bring new innovation in service to Allah and human development.

He added that they should thrive to accommodate one another and share love with other religions as God is the same from now till enternity.

He sincerely appreciated the tolerance exhibited by the Islamic faithful in the state in promoting oneness in religion, while calling for more dedication to allow peaceful coexistence reigning in the state to continue flourishing.

” I want to seize this medium to felicitate with muslims ummah in Osun state on the occasion of hijirah1445AH. This is the beginning of another Islamic calender. It should be a new beginning in all ramifications. We should have a new start and pray for the success of the government both in the state and federal,” he concluded