Herdsmen Kill 15 in fresh attacks on Benue vommunities

Suspected herdsmen have killed least 15 people in fresh attacks on two communities in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Witnesses said the attacks happened on Wednesday night simultaneously in the two villages of Logo during which the victims were hacked to death and many others injured.

A source said 15 injured persons, including children, are now receiving treatment at a hospital in Anyiin, Logo.

Special Adviser on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), confirmed the attacks, but said 14 people were killed in the two affected communities.

He said that 12 persons were killed in one of the villages while two others were killed in the second village on the same Wednesday at about 10:30pm, adding that 15 people were injured during the attack.

Hemba stated that on the same night, he received a distress call from Guma villages and he quickly informed all the security formations who responded immediately.

“Same yesterday (Wednesday), two communities were attacked in Guma LGA. Fortunately, OPWS prevented the attacks. The soldiers engaged the bandits in gun duel and so many of them were killed,” he said.

“But, five motorcycles belonging to the soldiers were burnt by the bandits. This happened because the terrains were bad so the soldiers got to a point where they packed their vehicles and motorcycles, and continued chasing them (bandits). However, some of the attackers came from behind and burnt their motorcycles.”

Reacting to the development, the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Kevin Aligbe, said, “Our troops are managing the situation in Logo. Some things had been happening around that area before now which made us to conduct a weeklong operation there about two weeks ago.

“Even my sector commander had to move to the area. If you notice, these terrorists have killed between two and four people every three to four days.

“Before you know it, you will just hear that they have attacked and run away. The pattern of settlement is not also helping matters too. They go to isolated areas where they know that security is not near and they kill innocent farmers and other innocent people.”