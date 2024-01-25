Again herders invade Benue communities, kill two, burn houses

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Tuesday, invaded Ikpele and Okpokpolo communities in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State and killed two people.

On week earlier, the suspected herders launched an attack on some communities in the council, leading to the death of three soldiers and two others.

The Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj. Gen. Sunday Igbinowanhia, while confirming the attack, said the two soldiers and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were killed while preventing the attack in Okokolo.

He had said, “The success achieved was however at a huge cost with three of the troops paying the supreme sacrifice to prevent the killing of the inhabitants of Okokolo and the intended sacking of the community.”

A source who confirmed Tuesday’s attack said it lasted till 10pm.

According to the source, two bodies have already been recovered, but the number of people killed have not yet been ascertained. He also disclosed that 17 houses were burnt by the assailants.

Mike Inalegwu, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, who hails from the local government, confirmed the attack saying that tension was high in the council area.

He said, “The truth is that yesterday the armed herdsmen attacked Okpokpolo village and killed two persons while the villagers were thinking of their speculative attack on the Ogbai community.

“Tension is high and the seven villages in Kogi border of the local government are deserted. This is authoritative.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Benue State, Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive the information.

But the Special Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Security and Internal Affairs, Joseph Har, also confirmed the attack.

