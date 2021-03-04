The Nigerian Army has declared a total of 12 officers and 89 soldiers wanted for deserting the war front after Boko Haram terrorists attacked Marte and Dikwa local governments in Borno State.

The army authorities have also frozen the banks accounts of the affected personnel.

It was learnt that the soldiers absconded from their duty posts after insurgents attacked their camps in Marte and Dikwa with superior weapons and firepower, leaving several of their colleagues dead.

Reports say at least seven soldiers were confirmed dead after Boko Haram terrorists attacked Marte.

The soldiers, attached to the 15 Task Force Battalion, were ambushed and dislodged by the insurgents after hours of intense fighting.

Those familiar with the incident told Premium Times that the troops were overwhelmed and could not withstand the superior firepower of the terrorists.

The unit then tactically retreated and relocated to Dikwa, which was attacked again.

The Nigerian Army recently announced the recovery of Marte and other communities.

Order to apprehend deserters

Military insiders said the order to arrest and freeze bank accounts of the fleeing soldiers came from authorities of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.

Various formations of the army have been notified to immediately apprehend and deliver any of the soldiers found in their areas of responsibilities.

An internal memo to that effect has already been circulated to various formations, our sources said.

Full list of the officers and soldiers who deserted the army:

1. EP Nwangwu

2. FC Maduako

3. EG Utok

4. ME Ochei

5. US Muhammad

6. A Ibrahim

7. US Ibrahim

8. EN Essien

9. GY Mohammed

10. KO Adejare

11. S Mammada

12. YJ Ishaya

13. Muazu Yusuf

14. Musa Usman

15. Idris Garba

16. Chigbo John

17. Aminu Mohammed

18. Godfrey Samuel

19. Christopher Silas

20. Okoro Emeka

21. Meze Hillary

22. Zakka Peter

23. Onyebuchi Kennedy

24. Okunola Oluwasegun

25. Suoyefe Abiola

26. Mwankat Shalmak

27. Ekekien Peter

28. Daniel Emmanuel

29. John Monday

30. Yakubu Amos

31. Aminu Saidu

32. Pius Okoro

33. Kenebra Shedrach

34. Dominic Eworo

35. Ojo Oluwasegun

36. Nura Lawal

37. Yakubu Suleiman

38. Johnson Chorus

39. Isah Shaibu

40. Nasiru Hamisu

41. Jibrin Sa’adu

42. John Ukpenkune

43. Umar Sani

44. Mustapha Suleiman

45. Isiaq Adam

46. Muhammed Ahmed

47. John Richard

48. Kabiru Hashimu

49. Awuna Monday

50. Isah John

51. Zamani Fidelis

52. Abubakar Adam

53. Philip Chia

54. Ogundipe GBenga

55. Samson Unite

56. Francis Audu

57. Abubakar Musa

58. Ibrahim Adamu

59. Sadiq Abubakar

60. Lawal Abdullahi

61. Ajala David

62. Suleiman Jamilu

63. Okoro Ama

64. Sunday Sule

65. Aimato Abdulsalam

66. Abubakar Musa

67. Suleiman Kabiru

68. Onu Kingsley

69. Buba Usman

70. James John

71. Hussaini Adamu

72. Shamsudeen Ismail

73. Saidu Sani

74. Abdullahi Musa

75. Abubakar Yahaya

76. Edosa Aigboje

77. Ibrahim Umar

78. Chukwujekwu Okenwa

79. Abdullahi Usman

80. Ukali Emmanuel

81. Joseph Benard

82. Ewubare Gold

83. Abimiku Sunday

84. Ibrahim Mansur

85. Joseph Ayuba

86. Ayanyemi Tayo

87. Remember Jeremiah

88. Jimoh Adesina

89. Ukwokori Precious

90. Ayawei Ayibatemi

91. Kalu Sunday

92. Abdulkadir Ahmed

93. Osakwe Festus N

94. Badamashi Omokafe

95. Levi Pwagureno

96. Paul Pilate Saddam

97. Bello Musa

98. Moses Ayo

99. Ademu Alih

100. Ogobi Fredrick

101. Benedict Uduebor