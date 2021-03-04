The Nigerian Army has declared a total of 12 officers and 89 soldiers wanted for deserting the war front after Boko Haram terrorists attacked Marte and Dikwa local governments in Borno State.
The army authorities have also frozen the banks accounts of the affected personnel.
It was learnt that the soldiers absconded from their duty posts after insurgents attacked their camps in Marte and Dikwa with superior weapons and firepower, leaving several of their colleagues dead.
Reports say at least seven soldiers were confirmed dead after Boko Haram terrorists attacked Marte.
The soldiers, attached to the 15 Task Force Battalion, were ambushed and dislodged by the insurgents after hours of intense fighting.
Those familiar with the incident told Premium Times that the troops were overwhelmed and could not withstand the superior firepower of the terrorists.
The unit then tactically retreated and relocated to Dikwa, which was attacked again.
The Nigerian Army recently announced the recovery of Marte and other communities.
Order to apprehend deserters
Military insiders said the order to arrest and freeze bank accounts of the fleeing soldiers came from authorities of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.
Various formations of the army have been notified to immediately apprehend and deliver any of the soldiers found in their areas of responsibilities.
An internal memo to that effect has already been circulated to various formations, our sources said.
Full list of the officers and soldiers who deserted the army:
1. EP Nwangwu
2. FC Maduako
3. EG Utok
4. ME Ochei
5. US Muhammad
6. A Ibrahim
7. US Ibrahim
8. EN Essien
9. GY Mohammed
10. KO Adejare
11. S Mammada
12. YJ Ishaya
13. Muazu Yusuf
14. Musa Usman
15. Idris Garba
16. Chigbo John
17. Aminu Mohammed
18. Godfrey Samuel
19. Christopher Silas
20. Okoro Emeka
21. Meze Hillary
22. Zakka Peter
23. Onyebuchi Kennedy
24. Okunola Oluwasegun
25. Suoyefe Abiola
26. Mwankat Shalmak
27. Ekekien Peter
28. Daniel Emmanuel
29. John Monday
30. Yakubu Amos
31. Aminu Saidu
32. Pius Okoro
33. Kenebra Shedrach
34. Dominic Eworo
35. Ojo Oluwasegun
36. Nura Lawal
37. Yakubu Suleiman
38. Johnson Chorus
39. Isah Shaibu
40. Nasiru Hamisu
41. Jibrin Sa’adu
42. John Ukpenkune
43. Umar Sani
44. Mustapha Suleiman
45. Isiaq Adam
46. Muhammed Ahmed
47. John Richard
48. Kabiru Hashimu
49. Awuna Monday
50. Isah John
51. Zamani Fidelis
52. Abubakar Adam
53. Philip Chia
54. Ogundipe GBenga
55. Samson Unite
56. Francis Audu
57. Abubakar Musa
58. Ibrahim Adamu
59. Sadiq Abubakar
60. Lawal Abdullahi
61. Ajala David
62. Suleiman Jamilu
63. Okoro Ama
64. Sunday Sule
65. Aimato Abdulsalam
66. Abubakar Musa
67. Suleiman Kabiru
68. Onu Kingsley
69. Buba Usman
70. James John
71. Hussaini Adamu
72. Shamsudeen Ismail
73. Saidu Sani
74. Abdullahi Musa
75. Abubakar Yahaya
76. Edosa Aigboje
77. Ibrahim Umar
78. Chukwujekwu Okenwa
79. Abdullahi Usman
80. Ukali Emmanuel
81. Joseph Benard
82. Ewubare Gold
83. Abimiku Sunday
84. Ibrahim Mansur
85. Joseph Ayuba
86. Ayanyemi Tayo
87. Remember Jeremiah
88. Jimoh Adesina
89. Ukwokori Precious
90. Ayawei Ayibatemi
91. Kalu Sunday
92. Abdulkadir Ahmed
93. Osakwe Festus N
94. Badamashi Omokafe
95. Levi Pwagureno
96. Paul Pilate Saddam
97. Bello Musa
98. Moses Ayo
99. Ademu Alih
100. Ogobi Fredrick
101. Benedict Uduebor