OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has dismissed the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) as a group of political undertakers noted for their absurdities, even as he advised the state governor, Hope Uzodinma to use the N1billion he allegedly used to mobilise the group to pay Imo workers.

Okorocha’s reaction follows a threat by the group to the effect that it was going to recall him from the senate.

The former governor in a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said he would have ignored the “adult delinquents”, but for those who might not know the history or story of the elements behind OPOCA, we have decided to react accordingly

According to him, “Those behind OPOCA are Political undertakers who glory in absurdities, simply to enlarge their coast or make their leaking pockets fat. And not just for any meaningful venture, but for leisure and pleasure.

“For those who do not know the group, the characters in OPOCA were the same people who carried the mock coffin of Chief Arthur Nzeribe when he was in the Senate and they did that to please Chief Achike Udenwa, who was governor then.

“They were also the same group that confined Chief Achike Udenwa to their Hall of shame. They did that to please Chief Ikedi Ohakim who was governor then.

“In 2015, the same group wrote petition to the Inspector General of Police against Chief Hope Uzodinma alleging assault. They did that to please Rochas Okorocha who was governor then and they had done that, thinking that Okorocha would make them commissioners. But Okorocha was not interested in the group using him to fight anybody. He rather appointed two of them Special Advisers.

“Chief Samfo Nwankwo, may his soul rest in peace, had died, but Chief Anunobi, out of anger, decided to join forces with those who had gathered against Okorocha. And that was how he declared to run for the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the APC at the last Convention of the party against Barr. Emma Ibediro who had the backing of Okorocha.

“Today, he is commissioner in Uzodinma’s government and unlike Owelle Okorocha, Governor Uzodinma has found the remaining members of the group willing tools to continue to prosecute his war of attrition against Okorocha.”

Okorocha said he has information that Uzodinma used N1billion to mobilise the group, and called on the governor to channel the funds towards more productive ventures, such as payment of workers’ salaries.

“We have heard that they have earmarked N1billion for the recall gimmick. Our only advice is that the governor should use the money to help in paying workers, teachers, pensioners and so on, who have not been paid for several months and there is no sign at the end of the tunnel,” the statement continued.

“We are also worried that with the deteriorating security situation in the state, some people with the backing of the state government, would be engaging in activities that would further submerge the security atmosphere in the State.

“It is our candid position that the government should not drag traditional rulers into messy political outings. Under governor Uzodinma, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pensioners Association, Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, have all been destroyed. Now, the traditional Institution. All these do not Speak well of the administration.

“It is quite disturbing that since January 15, 2020 when the governor took over the leadership of the State, no day had passed without one problem or the other. A case of one day, one trouble. The State is soaked in tension. Heightened tension for that matter.

“The elements in OPOCA do not care about the verdicts of Posterity or history. If they had failed or refused to understand the things of the flesh, is it the things of the Spirit that they would understand. Only God’s intervention is needed when reprobate mind becomes the issue on the part of some folks.

“Let them give their reasons for the recall and go ahead, Let us see how far they can go. But it is only in Imo at the moment, that those selling palm oil in the market are the ones causing stampede in the same market, which is neither advisable nor expected. They should read and interpret the handwriting on the wall. Mene Mene, TEKEL, URPHASIN.”