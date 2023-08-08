Former BBNaija housemate, Gifty welcomes third child

Gifty Powers, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season two housemate, has welcomed her third child.

Gifty took to her Instagram page Tuesday to share the good news writing, “One year don waka!!! I am a mother again!! It’s a boy. A mother to two boys and a girl🥲.

“After birth, there were nights I would cry while patting my son to sleep, WHY? Because I’m proud of how far I’ve come.

“My life journey has been a…crazy ride, but in each of all of my journeys, I’ve come to realize that, WHERE & WHO you choose today determines your tomorrow, indeed this quote is a fact.

“Motherhood is a responsibility, a challenging one at that, but I’ve loved every bit of it and I’m still loving it and wouldn’t change a thing.

“I could write a whole book about how my world turned from 60 to 360, but I still thank God for all of it. It’s funny how I get swollen on my face and feet ONLY when I’m pregnant. It’s easy to get caught.

“The last slide is about when pregnancy humbles you…#motherof3.”