The family of Saint Obi, has announced that the late actor will be buried on August 18.

According to the arrangement, the late actor will be laid to rest on Friday, August 18 in his hometown, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, in Imo State, according to a flyer released by the family

“The funeral service and interment will hold at Saint Obi’s family home, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State,” the flier announcing the burial arrangements read.

The Nollywood actor passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 57 after battling a protracted ailment.

Before his demise, Saint Obi had reportedly relocated to Jos, the Plateau State capital to stay with his siblings for the treatment of the ailment that kept him in and out of the hospital for over two years.