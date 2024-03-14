Connect with us

Business

FG, OPEC clash on crude oil production figures
Advertisement

Business

Ruby Onwudiwe, the tech entrepreneur, banker replacing UK Eke as S'East nominee for CBN board

Business

CBN donates 2.15 million bags of fertilisers to the Ministry of Agriculture

Business

Living Trust Mortgage Bank debunks media claim on acquisition of substantial equity stake by foreign investor

Business

FG disagrees with OPEC on Nigeria’s crude oil production

Business

CBN earmarks N100bn for agric funding

Business

Aig-Imoukhuede becomes chairman of Access Holdings following Wigwe's passing

Business

CBN supports FG’s food security drive with N100bn fertiliser

Business

BREAKING: US House passes TikTok ban bill

Business

Nigerian govt orders Binance to provide 6-month transaction data of top 100 users

Business

FG, OPEC clash on crude oil production figures

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Federal Government and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), have differed on Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Wednesday said Nigeria’s oil production increased to 1.65 million bpd, from 1.25 million bpd in June 2023.

Edun spoke in Abuja at a podcast hosted by Bruit Costaud in collaboration with Ballard Partners of USA.

News continues after this Advertisement

The minister said the country’s oil production has increased to 1.65 million barrels per day (bpd), while OPEC put the nation’s production at 1.32 million bpd in February 2024.

“The prices are still elevated and as you know in June 2023, the oil production and sales were roughly 1.25 million barrels per day.

“Now, it is up to 1.65 million barrels per day, that is one source of bringing in dollars and revenue into the government coffers that is non-inflationary,” he said.

However, in its monthly oil market report released on Wednesday, OPEC reported that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production dropped to 1.32 million bpd in February.

According to OPEC, the oil output figure represents 105,000 bpd or 7.36 percent decrease from the 1.42 million bpd recorded in January.

OPEC said the production data was based on direct communication with Nigerian authorities.

OPEC said Libya is Africa’s second-largest producer, with 1.17 million barrels per day, followed by Algeria with 906,000 bpd.

“According to secondary sources, total OPEC-12 crude oil production averaged 26.57 mb/d in February 2024, 203 tb/d higher. Crude oil output increased mainly in Libya and Nigeria, while production in IR Iran and Iraq decreased,” the report read.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (197) #Boko Haram (129) #UBA (160) Access bank (207) Ademola Adeleke (229) Alex Otti (359) Atiku Abubakar (260) Babajide Sanwo-olu (152) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (641) Buhari (144) CBN (486) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (126) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (123) Fidelity Bank (89) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (109) Gboyega Oyetola (326) Godwin Emefiele (240) GTBank (180) INEC (97) Investors (80) IPOB (118) Labour Party (131) Muhammadu Buhari (226) naira (161) NGX (117) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (132) NNPC (169) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (216) Olusegun Obasanjo (102) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (168) Peter Obi (470) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (219)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement