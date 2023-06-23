Ebonyi PDP demands action as gunmen murder INEC staff, abduct wife

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in Ebonyi State has charged security agents to bring to justice, gunmen who murdered Deacon Emmanuel Igwe, a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and abducted his wife.

Recall that gunmen had on Sunday, murdered Deacon Igwe and took his wife captive along Afikpo-Okigwe Expressway.

Reacting to the tragedy, Abia Onyike, Media Adviser to the 2023 PDP governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, in a statement on Friday, asked security security operatives to ensure that those who carried it out are brought to justice.

“The Ebonyi State PDP Campaign Council has received with shock and trepidation the news of the brutal murder of Deacon Emmanuel Igwe, a staff of INEC and the kidnap of his wife, also an INEC staff, on Sunday, 18th June, 2023,” the statement said.

“They were reported to have been attacked along the Ishaigu axis on the Afikpo-Okigwe Expressway by gunmen. Information available to us indicate that the victim was on steering when he was shot and his wife abducted by the gunmen.

“We condemn this barbaric act of criminality and urge the Security Agencies to swing into action to ensure that those behind this ugly incident are unmasked and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We sincerely commiserate with the family of the deceased and the Independent National Electoral Commission. We specially console the father of the deceased, Rev. Dr. S. N. Igwe, a Deputy Director of our Anyi Ga Emeya Campaign Organization.

“We call on the Security Agencies and the State Government to investigate the killing and work towards the release of the wife of the deceased who is still under the custody of the hoodlums.”