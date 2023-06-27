Court adjourns money laundering trial of ex-Lagos AG Shashore

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the trial of Mr Olasupo Shasore, a former Attorney General of Lagos State, until October 4 for hearing.

The defendant was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on October 20, 2022, on four counts of money laundering.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

Shasore served as the Attorney General of Lagos State and Commissioner for Justice, during former Gov. Babatunde Fashola’s tenure.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Mr. Bala Sanga announced his appearance for the prosecution, while Mr. Olawale Akoni, SAN, announced his appearance for the defendant.

Akoni told the court that the matter for the day was the hearing of their application dated and filed Feb. 17.

He, however, told the court that there were some developments in the matter, that might affect the hearing of the application.

Akoni told the court that recent events showed the possibility of an amicable resolution of the matter, saying that a similar case was also pending before the Lagos High Court Ikeja.

He therefore requested an adjournment to enable parties to succinctly exhaust discussions and reach an agreement on the matters.

The prosecution counsel, who confirmed Akoni’s submission, did not object to his plea for adjournment.

Consequently, Aneke acquiesced to Akoni’s request and adjourned the matter to October 4 for hearing.

In the charge, the former AG was alleged to have made a cash payment of $100,000 to one Olufolakemi Adelore through one Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

He was alleged to have committed the offences on or about November 18, 2014.

EFCC also alleged that the defendant made a cash payment of $100,000 to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

The offences, the anti-graft agency, said contravene the provisions of sections 1(a) 16(1)(d), 18(c), and 78(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

