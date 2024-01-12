Connect with us

Business

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance appoints Mary Adeyanju as MD
Advertisement

Business

Telecoms: Active voice subscribers grew by 4.51% in Q3 2023 - NBS

Business

FG shocked as moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company incurs N33bn electricity debt

Business

Why more multinationals may exit Nigeria in 2024 – Report

Business Headlines

Report projects more multinationals to exit Nigeria in 2024

Economy Headlines

We're serious-minded about foreign investments, Gov Otti tells visiting Indonesia ambassador

Business

MeCure Industries Unveils Smartphone Track & Trace Solution

Business

Africa Prudential announces retirement of Fumbi Chima as Non-Executive Director

Business

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc announces resignation of Directors

Economy

CBN names new CEOs for Union Bank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank

Business

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance appoints Mary Adeyanju as MD

Published

33 mins ago

on

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance appoints Mary Adeyanju as MD

The National Insurance Commission has approved the appointment of Mrs Mary Adeyanju as the MD/CEO of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited.

Mary Adeyanju took over from Mr Eddie Efekoha, who had left his position as the MD/CEO of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance to take up the group CEO position at Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc.

Adeyanju possesses a master’s degree in Business Administration from Lagos State University, as well as a B. A (Theatre Arts) and Diploma in Insurance from the University of Jos and Ahmadu Bello University, Kano, respectively.

She is a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and has over three decades of varied experience in the insurance industry.

Advertisement

She commenced her career with Boff Africa Insurance Brokers and held top management positions in Carrier Insurance Brokers, First Chartered Insurance Company and Consolidated Risk Insurers.

Adeyanju was the Regional Director of Lagos\Western operations of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, and later got appointed as the Executive Director (Operations), a position she held for over seven years, where she consistently grew the premium income of the company, while revolutionising the operational structure, with far-reaching reforms in marketing, underwriting and the claims aspect of the business,” the firm noted in a release.

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *