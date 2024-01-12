Consolidated Hallmark Insurance appoints Mary Adeyanju as MD

The National Insurance Commission has approved the appointment of Mrs Mary Adeyanju as the MD/CEO of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited.

Mary Adeyanju took over from Mr Eddie Efekoha, who had left his position as the MD/CEO of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance to take up the group CEO position at Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc.

Adeyanju possesses a master’s degree in Business Administration from Lagos State University, as well as a B. A (Theatre Arts) and Diploma in Insurance from the University of Jos and Ahmadu Bello University, Kano, respectively.

She is a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and has over three decades of varied experience in the insurance industry.

Advertisement

She commenced her career with Boff Africa Insurance Brokers and held top management positions in Carrier Insurance Brokers, First Chartered Insurance Company and Consolidated Risk Insurers.

Adeyanju was the Regional Director of Lagos\Western operations of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, and later got appointed as the Executive Director (Operations), a position she held for over seven years, where she consistently grew the premium income of the company, while revolutionising the operational structure, with far-reaching reforms in marketing, underwriting and the claims aspect of the business,” the firm noted in a release.