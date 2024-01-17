Union Bank’s new management resumes, pledges seamless service

The new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Union Bank of Nigeria, Yetunde Oni, has reassured the bank’s partners, customers and critical stakeholders of continued excellent service and seamless operations under her watch.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had on Wednesday (Jan 11)fired the boards of Union Bank, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank, citing corporate governance failure and non-compliance with regulatory requirements, among others.

Following the development, the CBN in the early hours of Thursday announced some members of interim managements for the three banks.

For Union Bank, Yetunde Oni was named the managing director while Mannir Ubali Ringim emerged an executive director. For the interim management team of Keystone, Hassan Imam was named the managing director while Chioma Mang was appointed an executive director. For Polaris Bank, Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola was named the managing director while Chris Onyeka Ofikulu is an executive director.

Advertisement

The new Union Bank MD assured the bank’s customers that as a long-standing financial institution in the Nigerian banking industry, the lender will continue to provide top-quality services and products while operating under the best tenets of corporate governance as enshrined within the guidelines of the CBN.

Under its new leadership, the bank pledged to sustain and drive initiatives that will continue to enable customer success and increase positive business growth.

Oni promised to maintain the bank’s legacy as a proudly Nigerian institution steadfast in its commitment to enabling success for its robust customer base. Speaking soon after her resumption, she said:

“Union Bank is an iconic financial institution with over 106 years of history providing top banking services to the Nigerian people. Under my stewardship, we will maintain our proud heritage and continue to be part of the growth and the success story of Nigeria and its people for the foreseeable future.”

The bank also assured all its customers of smooth operations in its vast network of branches nationwide and unhindered access to its top-notch, technologically innovative products and services.

Advertisement

It also assured depositors of the safety of their funds and urged them to use their various channels for inquiries or assistance in resolving any issue.

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions.

Advertisement