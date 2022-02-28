Here are some of the reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper.
Nigeria Breweries rebounds, surprises investors with 104% growth in PBT
Delta 2023: Odds mount against Ibori
Tension in Osun as PDP holds governorship primary
Outcome of 2014 Jonathan’s conference best for Nigeria — Olumo, Oyo OPC coordinator
APC: Walking through landmines
CBN E-invoice policy worsens Nigeria’s trade problems, as stakeholders ground ports
Seplat Energy to acquire Mobil Producing assets in Nigeria
Renewed hope for economy as Dangote Refinery begins production Q3
Seplat’s historic deal raises fresh investment, environmental concerns
Ukraine war: Nigerians miss out on oil windfall, as fuel price hike looms
Sugar war: Key players fight over policy compliance
Hope rises for power projects, as FG, states to end delay over right-of-way
Plateau by-election: APC wins Pankshin South, PDP takes Jos North/Bassa
Don’t take our delegates for granted: Wike hits Atiku over comments on PDP’s presidential ticket
Nigeria’s external reserves rises to $39.83bn
Buhari, NASS to agree on disputed clause in electoral act soon – Presidency
