Wema Bank wins multiple awards at Global Sustainable Finance Awards 2024

Wema Bank has received three prestigious awards at the 2024 Global Sustainable Finance Awards, hosted by The Digital Banker.

The prestigious event honors financial institutions leading in sustainable finance and responsible investment practices globally.

The recognition underscores Wema Bank’s unwavering commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence across its operations and marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s commitment to sustainability and responsible banking, a statement from the bank said.

The awards include:

Outstanding Sustainable Finance – SME Finance: Recognizing Wema Bank’s innovative solutions tailored to bolster SME growth and sustainability.

Best Digital Platform for Sustainable Finance: This award celebrates the success of ALAT, Wema Bank’s pioneering digital platform that champions financial inclusion and environmental sustainability.

Sustainable Finance Professional of the Year – Africa: This accolade was awarded to Abimbola Agbejule, lauding her leadership in sustainability initiatives at Wema Bank.

“Winning these awards is not just a recognition of our sustainable practices but also a testament to our role as pioneers in integrating sustainability into our core business strategies, we are proud to lead the charge in fostering sustainable development and demonstrating robust financial services leadership on a global scale.”” said Moruf Oseni, Wema Bank’s MD/CEO

“This recognition is a reaffirmation of our dedicated efforts at Wema Bank to weave sustainability into every facet of our operations. It propels us to continue driving impactful financial solutions that not only meet today’s needs but also secure a sustainable tomorrow.” Added Abimbola Agbejule,Wema Bank’s Head, Corporate Sustainability.

With over 200 entries from 87 banks across four continents, Wema Bank’s achievements signify its excellence and innovative approach to banking and places Wema Bank at the forefront of sustainable banking on a global scale, alongside notable institutions like HSBC, ING, and Caixa Bank.

The bank’s achievements at the Global Sustainable Finance Awards underscore its role as a leader in the global financial landscape, setting a benchmark for the industry and emphasizing its unwavering commitment to sustainability. Wema Bank continues to pioneer initiatives that not only meet customer needs but also promote a more sustainable and inclusive future

