Chief Ezra Dakup, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Pankshin South State Constituency, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in the Plateau State bye-election held on Saturday.

The Returning Officer for Jos North/Bassa bye-election, Dr. Oyeyinka Oyerinde said the candidate of the PDP, Musa Avia Agah scored 40, 343 votes to beat the PRP candidate, Muhammad Alkali who scored 37, 757 votes and Abe Aku of the ruling APC scored 26, 111 votes.

Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, congratulated winners in a statement by his media aide, Dr. Makut Simon Macham.

He commended the electorate for coming out to vote for their candidates of choice and conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner which ensured that there was no breakdown of law and order throughout the process.

Lalong also appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting the exercise in a transparent manner and ensuring that all parties and candidates had a level playing ground to campaign and participate in the bye-lections.

The Governor is also happy with the role played by the security agencies who maintained neutrality and supported INEC and other stakeholders towards a successful conduct which again reinforces the dividends of the peace process that his Rescue Administration has toiled to build since coming to office.

To the newly elected members, the Governor said, “Your election is a trust bestowed upon you by the people and shows the confidence they have in you. You should work hard to serve the people honestly and diligently irrespective of their affiliations of tribe, religion, political party and other considerations. Having been elected, the biggest focus should be on how to improve the lives of the people and work for a greater Plateau. With the elections over, it is now time for governance which requires unity, dedication and sacrifice.”

Lalong assured them of his support and cooperation in the discharge of their responsibilities, urging them to hit the ground running as soon as they are sworn in.