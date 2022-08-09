Biyi Bandele, movie director, novelist is dead

Biyi Bandele, a Nigerian novelist and playwright has died.

Bandele directed Half of a Yellow Sun and co-directed Blood Sisters, a Nigerian series.

His death was disclosed in a statement released via his Facebook page by his daughter, Temi Bandele on Monday.

“As Biyi’s Daughter, I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele,” the statement said.

“Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.

“He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.

“We wish everyone to please respect the privacy of hs family and friends as we grieve his loss.”