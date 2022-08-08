How I was impregnated by my uncle at 15 – Toyin Lawani

Celebrity fashion designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani, has revealed how she was raped and impregnated by her uncle at the age of 15.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Lawani said she was bullied by her uncle not to inform

anyone but finally told her aunt who took her to the hospital to abort the pregnancy.

Lawani said, “I got raped by my uncle when I was 15-years and I had to go to my grandmother’s place in Ibadan.

“I didn’t tell my mother but had to tell one of my aunties.

“They had to take me to a hospital in Ibadan, the pregnancy was about

five months already because I didn’t tell anyone and it was so hard for me.

“My mum was so disappointed and hurt. She could not take it.”

She further revealed that this experience made her very protective of

her children, as people can’t be trusted.

“The person was so close to my family which is why I am so strict with my kids. I don’t trust anyone, even your brothers, sisters, anybody

can betray you.

“People in your family can betray you. I felt like I lost my innocence to someone that was in the same house with us,” the fashionista said.