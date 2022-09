The remains of Biyi Bandele, Biyi Bandele, a Nigerian novelist who directed Half of a Yellow Sun and co-directed Blood Sisters, a Nigerian series, have been buried in Lagos.

Bandele on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, shared pictures from the burial on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “Biyi BÁNDÉLÉ goes home. The Writer, Poet, Screenwriter, Director and Photographer was buried today in Lagos after a brief ceremony. May his soul rest in peace.”