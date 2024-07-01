Davido, Chioma’s wedlock last week takes the act to new level

Nigerian music maestro, David Adeleke, alias Davido, last week achieved a major milestone in life when he tied the nuptial knots with his long-time lover and mother of his children, Chioma Rowland, on Tuesday, June 25, at the Habour Point Centre, Lagos State in a grandiose, elaborate ceremony of love, tenacity and resilience.

Prior to the wedding, the preceding weeks witnessed a hype that set the social media abuzz, making the wedding the major staple in social and mainstream media menu. The wedding had in attendance billionaires, celebrities , business men and women, alongside many governors. The excitement in the air was palpable from fans and media, with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 trending on social media.

Davido, known for his charismatic stage presence and a lot of hit songs, finally exchanged marital vows with Chioma in a luxurious ceremony flanked by family, friends, and fans alike. Chioma, the lucky one out of the six baby mamas, was the envy of the others.

The wedding ceremonies started with a traditional rites that highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the couple. Guests were given a dose of variety of music, dance, and attire that reflected the couple’s roots and brought a sense of joy and unity to all in attendance.

Davido and his partner were in vivacious mood as they were resplendent in their elegant attire, oozing happiness and love as they professed their commitment to one another in front of their loved ones.

The reception that followed was nothing short of spectacular, with delicious food, lively music, and extravagant decorations setting the scene for a night of celebration and merriment. Guests danced the night away, basking in the joy and love that filled the air.

The wedding was graced by several top politicians and businessmen, including former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, governors of Lagos, ogun state and the governor of Osun State, Adeleke, who is Davido’s Uncle, including other high profile personalities from the entertainment industry. The ceremony included music performances by some well-known artists, including King Sunny Ade, Davido, Fireboy, Joeboy, Olamide, and Chike.

One of the high points of the wedding was when the singer gifted his wife a brand-new SUV Jeep during the ceremony. He stated that he felt cool about the decision to tie the nuptial knots with his lover, calling it the best day of his life.

One of the leading automobile companies , GAC Motors, gifted the newlyweds a brand-new Sport Utility Vehicle.

Artists that performed at the wedding included the legendary King Sunny Ade, Chike, Fireboy, Olamide, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Patoranking, comedian Craze Clown, Rudeboy and Mr. P (P-Square)

A vignette of most luxurious, celebrities and billionaires wedding

1. Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar

When Africa’s richest man gives out one of his daughters, you can be sure to expect nothing but luxury of billionaire scale. The wedding shut down Kano, Abuja and the grand finale in Lagos was epitome of class and luxury that still gets people talking about it up till now.

Dangote gave out his daughter Fatima to Jamil, son of a former inspector general of police. The wedding took place over three days and ended with a lavish ceremony at the prestigious Eko and Suites hotel in Lagos.

Prominent figures like the world’s richest man Bill Gates was in attendance.

2. Folarin Alakija and Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifa

Women love elaborate wedding for their children, and when they happen to be billionaires, they turn the wedding into a carnival of money, class and spectacle. Africa’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija years back arranged elaborate wedding for. her son, Folarin.

The wedding of Folarin, one of the sons of billionaire businesswoman Folorunsho Alakija to Iranian beauty, Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifa was described as one of the most lavish weddings ever held in London that trickled down to Nigeria.

The wedding, was estimated to have cost £5m (N2.4bn). Celebrities said to have graced the ceremony included Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik, Nigerian musician Mr. Eazi, American musician Robin Thicke among others.

3. Halima Babangida and Auwal Lawal

The wedding of Halima, daughter of Nigerian ex-president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida to Auwal Lawal had the who is who of Nigerian society in attendance.

The Minna airport was said to have welcomed over 24 private jets ferrying important guests. Several ministers, senior government officials, top politicians and even ex-presidents were at the event when it was held years back.

4. Jonathan’s Daughter’s Wedding

This wedding took place between former President Jonathan’s daughter and her then boyfriend Godswill Osim Edward. Although this is not the first wedding involving an incumbent president’s daughter, it is the most expensive.

Beyond the amount spent on both the traditional and white wedding, a lot was spent on gifts for guests . Some of the gifts for this wedding were packs of gold plated iPhone 5. These phones were designed by luxury designer Malivelihood.

5. Damilola Osinbajo and Oluseun Bakare

Damilola, daughter of Nigeria’s former vice President Yemi Osinbajo also got married to Oluseun Bakare in a lavish ceremony with a lot of important guests in attendance. According to reports, a large number of governors, ministers and other senior government officials graced the occasion.

6. Fatima Ganduje and Abolaji Ajimobi Bolaji

When the children of two sitting governors get married, it is expected that it is going to be lavish. Fatima, daughter of former Kano state Governor Abdulahi Ganduje got married to Abolaji Ajimobi, son of former Oyo state governor Abiola Ajimobi in the presence of President Buhari, and other dignitaries. This was about five years ago. It was said to be one of the most lavish weddings in Nigeria.

7. Halima Saraki and Adeniyi Olukoya

Former Senate president and former governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki gave his daughter out in marriage in a grand style. One spectacular thing about this particular wedding was that, Senate President Bukola Saraki had a lot of important personalities in attendance.

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote was amongst the top dignitaries and guests , including captains of industries. The wedding was said to be one of most luxurious in Nigeria.

The Sarakis went all out in ensuring their first daughter’s wedding was one that had the town talking and it was indeed a wedding to behold.

8. Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi

The ex- president’s daughter Zahram Buhari got married to her heart-rub Ahmed , son of billionaire businessman Mohammed Indimi in 2016.

The wedding was graced by prominent figures and it was gathered that they were reports of lavish gifts the Indimi’s presented to the Buhari family for Zahra’s hand. The wedding literally held the Nigerian internet spellbound for days.

10. Banky W and Adesua Etomi

Popular Nigerian singer, Banky W and Adesua Etomi literally had the country spellbound with their lavish wedding ceremonies.

First, their traditional wedding had almost all the celebrities in Lagos in attendance and their white wedding that took place in South Africa trended for weeks on social media.

12. Innocent Idibia and Ani Idibia

The wedding between Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface and Nigerian Nollywood actress Ani Macaulay was probably the most anticipated celebrity wedding of 2013.

This wedding took place in the beautiful city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on the 23rd of May, 2013. This occurred 11 years after the duo began dating.

This wedding was attended by both politicians, businessmen and top Nigerian entertainers. It is probably the only recorded case where a Nigerian celebrity got married to one of his baby mamas.

13. Stephanie Okereke and Linus Idahosa

The wedding between top Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke and her husband, Linus Idahosa, was the celebrity wedding of 2012.

Beginning with the wedding venue to the wedding dress and social status of wedding guests, everything about this wedding was in a class of its own.

Just like the beautiful Stephanie had always wanted, her wedding was a perfect fairy tale wedding and also the first known Nigerian wedding to take place in Paris, France.

14. Tiwa Savage and Tunji Balogun

In 2014, Nigeria music queen Tiwa Savage got married to her manager/ boyfriend Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebliz. Just like many other Nigerian celebrity weddings, this wedding took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Present at this wedding were Banky W who played the role of the groom’s best man and other popular faces in Nigerian entertainment.

