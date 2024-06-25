VIDEOS: Ooni, Adeleke, Udom, others arrive as Davido, Chioma wedding gets underway

The Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, with his brother, Deji Adeleke, as well as Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, among other dignitaries, have arrived at the venue of the wedding ceremony of multiple award-winning musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and his partner, Chioma Rowland.

The Ooni who appeared in white attire and his beaded crown was seen greeting the dignitaries, including Udom at the Habour Point Centre, Lagos venue on Tuesday.

Also relatives of the Afrobeat star, including his father, Deji Adeleke and his uncle, Governor Adeleke are set for the wedding.

News continues after this Advertisement

Videos circulating social media on Tuesday morning, reveal the moment Davido’s uncle, Governor Adeleke posed to take pictures with the singer’s billionaire father, Deji Adeleke.

Another video showed Davido, fully dressed in traditional Yoruba attire, taking pictures with Governor Adeleke.

Members of the family were also seen taking group photographs before the commencement of the event.

News continues after this Advertisement