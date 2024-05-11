Pensioners in Abia State under the umbrella of Concerned Abia Pensioners during the week staged a solidarity march round Umuahia, the State capital, singing and praising God for using Governor Alex Otti to end their many years of sufferings.

The pensioners, who were dressed in all white, said that they were on solidarity march in support of Governor Otti for all the things he is doing generally in the State, but particularly the payment of their arrears of pension and commencement of full payment of their monthly pensions, effective April 2024.

Led by their Coordinator, Chief Emeka Okezie, the pensioners walked around the major streets of Umuahia before ending up at the main entrance gate to the Government House.

News continues after this Advertisement

“We are on solidarity march in support of the Governor for what he’s doing everywhere in the entire state, and to alleviate the sufferings of pensioners, paying us our arrears of pensions, and full payment this April, even my own added something. He promised to start paying us full on 28th of every month, but surprisingly on 27th we saw alert.

“Our coming here is to give support to our amiable Governor, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, the Governor of this State, whom God has sent to alleviate the sufferings of the masses, not only pensioners.

“We’re praying for him and nobody will try to tarnish his image. God will not allow it to happen, so we are here to rejoice with everybody, Government officials, who are working tirelessly to see that this Government is moving well and we have seen it,” Chief Okezie told senior government officials who received the pensioners.

The pensioners called on Government to as a matter of necessity consider conducting a proper election for the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Abia State, following the expiration of the tenure of the current NUP leadership. They also want government to prevail on those in charge of the NUP Secretariat, built and donated to pensioners by the Rotary Club, to always allow them access into the hall whenever they are around for relaxation.

Responding on behalf of the State Government, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious matters Apostle Kaycee Wiper, while thanking the pensioners for peacefully conducting themselves, noted that Governor Otti had always made it clear that the pensioners deserved their full pensions as those who had laboured for the State.

“I want to say that your visit is well appreciated and I want to also let you know that what you’re rejoicing over, the testimony you are telling today about the new government, I am very sure all of you prayed about it. This is the fulfilment of your prayers; it’s the answer to your prayers.

“And like you said, formerly, you used to protest with all black attires to express your dissatisfaction, but today, I can see you’re all dressed in your immaculate white. That means something has really changed and we give God the glory,” Apostle Wiper said.

He emplored the pensioners to always pray for the protection of the Governor and members of his administration, so that the government will continue to work for the interest of the generality of the people, unlike what obtained in the past administrations.

“Pray for the Governor who has promised that by the time he is done with his administration, all Abians anywhere around the world would be proud to call Abia home,” he advised.

The Special Assistant on Religious Matters promised to deliver a proper report to the Governor, accompanied with the pensioners requests.

News continues after this Advertisement