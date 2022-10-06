After 12 days in London, Tinubu returns to Nigeria

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has returned to Nigeria after 12 days in London, United Kingdom.

Tinubu left the country on September 24 and returned on Thursday.

The last time he was seen attending a public event physically was on September 22, when he met with members of the Pentecostal bishops’ forum in Abuja.

During his time away, there had been concerns over his whereabouts, especially after he missed the signing of the peace accord for the 2023 elections.