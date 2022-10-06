Atiku appoints Kola Ologbondiyan as campaign spokesperson

Alhaji Atiku Abubaka, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has appointed Kola Ologbondiyan, the immediate past national publicity secretary of the party, as spokesperson for his campaign.

Paul Ibe, media adviser to Abubakar, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday.

Ibe said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Ologbondiyan’s appointment brings to four the number of campaign spokespersons appointed by the former vice-president.

The PDP presidential candidate had appointed Daniel Bwala, Dino Melaye, and Charles Aniagwu as spokespersons for his presidential campaign.

“Ologbondiyan joins other spokespersons earlier appointed by the presidential candidate to project the unique selling points of Atiku Abubakar and keep the electorate updated about goings-on in the campaign,” the statement said.

“Ologbondiyan was former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP (Dec. 2017-Dec. 2021). He was Director of Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Council (2019 Presidential Election) and now member of National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

“He was Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark (2007-2015). He is a highly experienced journalist endowed with requisite skills of communication.

“He rose through the ranks from being Proofreader and Production Editor to becoming Assistant Politics Editor, Politics Editor, Group Politics Editor, Deputy Editor (Daily) and Digital Editor (Online) of the THISDAY Newspapers.”