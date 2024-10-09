Abia approves running costs for heads of  schools 

Connect with us

6 hours ago

As an innovation, following the 25 percent increase in the 2024 budgetary allocation  of Abia state government  to the education sector, the government has approved  running costs for  all heads of primary and secondary schools in the state.

The measure is, among other benefits, designed to stop illegal levies in schools and  stem down cases of misunderstandings often reported arising between students/wards, parents and school authorities over school fees.

The state Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who  announced this, Monday, while briefing journalists at the Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of this week’s exco meeting presided over by the governor, Dr. Alex Otti, hinted that modalities for the spread of the  amounts  and grades, are being worked out by the miinistry of education.

It will be recalled that Abia state government recently approved the retirement age of teachers in the state from 60 to 65 years, and their Service years from 35 to 40 years.

 

This is also  as government placed teachers on Special Teachers’ salary structure as well as provided security in all state schools to provide conducive teaching/learning environment.

 

Commissioner Kanu further disclosed that the Light-up Abia  project  of the state, through Solar energy distribution network, has received a boost from the European Union.

Code named, “Nigeria Solar energy For Health Projects”, the purpose of the EU is to illuminate all health institutions in the state using solar energy.

Kanu said Abia state is one of the states in Nigeria selected the by EU, for the execution of this pilot project.

Under the programme, the Abia government will provide 30 percent of the counterpart funds, while the EU supplies 70 percent of the total sum.

According to the commissioner, so far, a total of 4,500 solar-powered lights have been provided  to different locations in Abia state , under the Light-up Abia project.

On Road projects, the commissioner said that there is steady progress of work in all project-sites,  with each contractor making desperate efforts to meet-up with targets for completion and in-line with specification.

Said he,”So far,a total of 124 Road projects, under construction or maintenance,  in-line with the ‘Zero potholes agenda’ of the state, have been completed, through the state Ministry of Works. Majority of these roads are located in Aba and Umuahia, respectively.”

 

