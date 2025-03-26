Obasanjo to commission 45km road provided with solar lights in Abia

Abia State Government (ABSG) says the reconstructed 45 kilometres Umuahia – Uzuakoli – Akara – Alayi – Abiriba road would be commissioned on 2nd April 2025 by the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

At the moment, a team of engineers from the state Ministry of Power and Public Utilities is busy with the installation of solar lights along that stretch.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this during a media interaction at Government House, Umuahia on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, explained, “what this means is that after the commissioning, we will be driving, at night, through a 45km road that is wholly lit.”

On the ongoing efforts to achieve quality education in Abia state, Prince Kanu announced that government has invited, via SMS, successful candidates who scored 45 percent and above at the ongoing teachers recruitment exercise, for an oral interview next week.

“The computer based test(CBT) for the recruitment of teachers was concluded last week, the candidates shortlisted for employment are presently being invited for oral interview by next week.

“Let me inform you that the cut-off mark will be 45 percent and I believe while maintaining quality, there’s need to ensure that a lot of people are brought into the net as teachers,” Prince Kanu stated.

He said that in line with the unwavering commitment of the Governor to revolutionize the education sector in the state, Governor Otti paid an unscheduled visit to Abia State University Uturu and gave directives for instant face-lift to be given to the institution’s dilapidated buildings including the construction of a 5000 capacity students’ hostel, construction of a new agriculture and law faculties, construction of more cafeterias and reconstruction of all the internal roads of the university among others.

According to the Commissioner, “that visit spoke to the importance the state government places on education , not just at the basic level, but also at the tertiary level”.

Prince Okey Kanu further disclosed that the state government will on the 2nd of April, 2025, formally launch the State Insurance scheme for Abia workers.

He also hinted that to sustain the achievements the state has made through the activities of the ASEPA, in keeping the streets of Aba, Umuahia , Ohafia and environs clean, the state government has come up with another policy to re-introduce the services of Sanitary Inspectors in her environmentalcleanliness.

“This is to drive the environmental cleanliness to the rural communities,” he said.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Uche Emeh Uche, said that Governor Otti is strategic in the reforms he is carrying out in the education sector.

She said that, apart from the interventions in ABSU and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, Otti is transforming the Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu (ASCETA), Arochukwu.

“ASCETA was completely neglected and despite all the investments of the federal government through TETFUND, that place was in ruins. Government now wants to upgrade it and make it a world class institution .

“We are getting ready for accreditation because all the programmes lost accreditation. So by October this year , that institution will undergo accreditation. In fact,the state government is doing all to upgrade that institution in terms of facility and manpower.

“Meanwhile, Government has installed a 500kva transformer , the water project is ongoing, while the fence that wasn’t there is being constructed ,” Prof. Uche explained.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche and the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma were present at the briefing.