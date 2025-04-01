Nigeria as an impossible experiment!

It is quite easy and expected of many people to dismiss this threat of reprisal by herdsmen as extremist and unrepresentative of the general sentiment in the North of Nigeria over the unfortunate and sad incident in Uromi, Edo State, last week, regarding the lynching of 16 northerners. The truth is that regardless of what follows, there will be a retribution, whether now, or in the near future.

As bad and condemnable as the action is, there are underlying issues being glossed over by the emerging narratives to appease and placate the North, which actually is tantamount to a cover up, and a disservice to those, who have suffered death and destruction in the hands of herdsmen forever.

The first point is that the threat and ultimatum given by this unknown ‘quantity’ should not be taken lightly as we do in the South, believing falsely the assurances that government will stop such thing from happening. Truth is that it will happen, and government will do nothing. Ask yourself, how many riots and killings of Southerners in the North have ever been investigated, talk less prosecuted?

Now, as repugnant as jungle justice is in a modern and civilized society, does this event compare to the reign of terror, destruction, and death herdsmen have unleashed in the North Central, and Southern Nigeria in the past decades? Why do make one criminality worse than another?

On New Year day in 2021, over 70 people in Benue State were massacred, forcing the governor, Samuel Ortom, to weep publicly; the perpetrators were never arrested, nor the victims compensated. In fact, President Buhari didn’t even commiserate with the state. On June 5, 2022, a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State, was attacked by gunmen leaving over 40 people dead, and scores wounded. It was not investigated, nor any anybody prosecuted. What about the recurring killings in Plateau, Ebonyi, Enugu, Oyo states etc? It is the same pattern – unknown gunmen. Methodist Bishop Uche, who was kidnapped in Abia state, said unequivocally that the perpetrators were Fulani herdsmen, protected by security agents. Nobody paid attention. But look at the frenzy and tension that attended the Uromi killings.

The second point is that those people killed in Uromi were hunters, which is another narrative intended to mask their true identity and atrocity. What and where were they hunting? It is an open secret that the forests in the Southern region have been completely infiltrated and brimming with armed herdsmen wrecking havoc at will in different parts of the South. Is it impossible for security agencies to fish them out?

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in December raised an alarm about invasion by armed groups into the South west forests, which led to flurries of security meetings and actions to avert any eventuality. In January also, three armed men were apprehended in Osun State by NSCDC men, which gave credence to Makinde’s alarm, and nothing was heard of it again?

The invasion of herdsmen is solely responsible for the food scarcity impoverishing Nigerians today, which blossomed in the eight years of Buhari, and which this government has done nothing to stop.

Although, Gov. Monday Okpebholo may be commended in his peace overtures to avoid any escalation, but his action is completely unjust and inequitable to perennial victims of herdsmen attacks, and those who have abandoned their farms and homes for them. Sarah Joseph was lynched in Sokoto and faces of people were identified; what happened to them?

It is also irresponsible for government to promise compensation for a mob action, when investigation has not be conducted; what if it is eventually proved that they were kidnappers and murderers? If one mob action is allowed in one part of the country, it is unjust and discriminatory to enforce the law against it in another part.

Now, don’t get me wrong: mob action and jungle justice is wrong and has no place in any society, yet we have tacitly permitted it in one part of the country. What is wrong should be universally seen to be so, and not to make exceptions, or bend the law for some people.

The North believes that they own Nigeria, and the law does not apply to them; and Southern leaders acquiesce to it by their despicable attitude of appeasement and servitude. When Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoronti, was murdered by herdsmen on Ore road, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on a visit to the family, questioned why people accused herdsmen, in spite of eyewitnesses, because he wanted power.

Who does Nigeria benefit most? the North; that is why they fought a war to keep Nigeria one, while the South produces all the wealth. Okpebholo has never compensated his own people, who have borne the brunt of herdsmen activities, but he is promising compensation for the 16 victims, even before it is demanded. His action is selfishly motivated to safeguard his position.

Chinua Achebe was really right: “Nigeria was a country,” and as Chief Awolowo described it even before independence, as being a “Mere geographical expression”. No society can survive and succeed, where there are different laws for the different parts. It will not happen. Politicians and unguided optimists may delude themselves otherwise; but nature and truth do not follow human wishful desires. The life of both individuals and nations only obeys the laws of nature, and we are living contrary to that.