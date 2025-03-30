Adeleke charges Amotekun corps on patriotism, commitment

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged newly trained, Western Nigeria Security Network, alias Amotekun cadets to uphold integrity and demonstrate patriotic commitment in the discharge of their duties.

Addressing the 1,150 new recruits at the passing out parade held in Ede, Osun State, Adeleke emphasized the need for dedication, urging them to be relentless in the fight against crime while maintaining high ethical standard.

According to him”You must be dedicated anti-crime fighters. You must avoid corruption and other conducts that violate the law. You are expected to be good ambassadors of the service in your daily operations.”

Adeleke while emphasising on the importance of collaboration among security agencies, urged Amotekun to strengthen its operational synergy with the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant bodies.

“Internally, the leadership must be united to pursue the agency’s mandate. Management practices must be all-inclusive and goal-oriented. Externally, Amotekun must work closely with the police, DSS, and other security agencies. This is a must, as all agencies share the common goal of achieving a crime-free Osun State,” he said.

He enjoined the leadership of the Amotekun Corps to continue the implementation of ongoing reforms without hesitation.

He stressed that the service must expand its presence across the state to enhance security and ensure the safety of residents.

“The service must be more visible in various corners of the state. You are also to clean up the internal structure of the service. Feel free to weed out any personnel whose agenda is contrary to the mandate of the service,” he directed.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Rtd AIG Wale Abbas thanked governor Ademola Adeleke for prioritising security officers lives and properties of the citizens of the state by empowering Amotekun Corps.

He eulogized the governor for his magnanimous decision to recruit another batch into the Osun State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), noting that by this act, the governor has transformed destinies.

“We humbly urge Your Excellency to kindly approve the immediate gazetting of these operatives into the service so that their status can be legally recognized. This will not only grant them a sense of dignity and belonging but will also motivate them to discharge their duties with utmost commitment and professionalism. By formalizing their employment, you will be strengthening the foundation of the Amotekun Corps as a formidable force in the fight against crime.

“Your Excellency, as we deploy these newly trained officers, it is imperative that they are adequately equipped to combat emerging security threats effectively”

“We respectfully seek your continued support in providing the Corps with:

Operational Vehicles: 1 Hilux trucks per local government, 40 for the headquarters.

Motorcycles: 10 per local government, 100 at the headquarters.

Firearms: A minimum of 310 pump-action rifles for the 31 LGAs and an additional 1,000 for statewide operations.Communication Gadgets: Modern walkie-talkies to improve coordination.Surveillance Drones: For intelligence gathering and crime prevention. Body Armor & Tactical Gear: To enhance operational safety.

These tools are essential for ensuring rapid response to security threats, especially in remote and high-risk areas”