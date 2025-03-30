Connect with us

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Immigration officer's death: Blame police not Chinese firm, Chinese Commerce Chamber replies Tunji-Ojo 

The China Chamber of Commerce has refuted the allegation that a Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) officer was killed by a security operative attached to a Chinese firm on the orders of his employer.

The China Chamber of Commerce exculpated Chinese citizen or company of any involvement in the fatal incident and  heaped the blame of the horrific development on the Nigeria Police .

The Chamber  clarified this in a statement issued on Friday by the Director General of the Chinese Chamber in Nigeria, Cui Guangzhen.

“Our attention has been drawn to the reports that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior condemned the shooting of an immigration officer allegedly on the orders of a Chinese company operating in Nigeria in a briefing on March 27,” the statement reads.

“The China General Chamber of Commerce attaches great importance to the reports and carried out an immediate investigation.

“Based upon the findings of police authority in Niger State, the incident mentioned by the Minister of Interior happened on the 21st of February, 2025 in Minna, Niger State.

“During a police action, the state police force was trying to effect an arrest of some local citizen who was suspected of stealing iron rods from a Chinese company.

“When encountering stiff resistance of the suspect, one of the police officers fired a shot and the bullet accidentally hit a passerby who was later identified to be an immigration officer.”

Guangzhen added that Chinese companies in Nigeria abide by the law and are committed to the economic and social development of the country.

Recall that an infuriated Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday, said the incident happened in Niger state last month and described the shooting as an attack on Nigeria.

Tunji-Ojo vowed tough action against the Chinese firm allegedly responsible.

