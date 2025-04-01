Connect with us

Politics

Chijioke Edeoga, Enugu Labour Party guber candidate rejoins PDP
Advertisement

Politics

2027: Intimidating opposition will backfire, Momodu warns Tinubu

Politics

Why I’ll report Ezekwesili’s ‘shut up’ outburst to Igbo traditional elders - Nwaebonyi

Politics

I was offered N5bn to impeach Fubara - CoS, Ehie

Politics

Backlash: Tinubu in trouble over emergency rule

Politics

Half term: S/East Govs struggle to reposition region amid instability

Politics

Tension in Osun APC over zoning of 2026 governorship ticket 

Politics

Poor leadership, controversies, scandals overshadow 10th National Assembly 

Politics

Akpabio explains Tijani’s confirmation as minister despite calling senators morons

Politics

Trump says ‘not joking’ about likely third term as US president

Politics

Chijioke Edeoga, Enugu Labour Party guber candidate rejoins PDP

Published

3 hours ago

on

Chijioke Edeoga, Enugu Labour Party guber candidate rejoins PDP

Chijioke Edeoga, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State in the 2023 election, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Edeoga, who was a  House of Representatives member, commissioner for local government affairs and commissioner for environment under the PDP, praised Governor Peter Mbah’s leadership style during his official return at the PDP secretariat on Monday.

“I am impressed by Governor Mbah’s visionary, innovative, and transformative leadership, which has inspired me to return to the PDP,” he said.

Edeoga acknowledged that his decision might not be well received by some, but stressed the need for unity and a strong front ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I know that my decision to return to the PDP may not be appreciated by some, but I believe it is time for us to unite as a family and form a formidable front,” he said.

The state PDP Chairman, Dr Martin Chukwunwike, welcomed Edeoga back to the party, saying his return was a testament to Mbah’s “audacious leadership.”

He said, “We are excited to have Edeoga back in the PDP fold, and we are confident that more former members who had left the party would soon return.”

The Chairman of Isi-uzo Local Government Area, Obiora Obegu, described Edeoga’s return as “a step in the right direction.”

He added, “With Edeoga’s return, the PDP will now become stronger and more united, free from distractions and rancour.”

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *