An unexpected goal from Olaniyi Emmanuel at the 8th minute of a pulsating game was all that the boys from School of Environmental Health Technology needed to lift this year’s annual Provost Cup of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa.

It was the climax of the competition which started about 3 weeks ago at the sports arena of the college and the game lived up to the expectation of final.

Environmental Health Technology squared up against their opponents from the School of Community Health and spectators including the Provost of the College, Dr Lateef Olarewaju Raheem were thrilled to the best of football actions.

From the moment the referee signalled the commencement of the game the two teams showed why they got to the final with their aggression and tactical play of football.

It was a cagey first five minutes as both teams played with caution. However, the deadlock was broken in the 8th minute of the first half when Olaniyi had a shot on target but was misjudged by the goalkeeper and it went into the net for 1-0.

The boys from the School of Community Health started the second half stronger but the Environmental Health Technology boys defended the lone goal with their lives until the referee blew the final whistle.

In the female final, the School of Public Health defeated School of Dental Therapy 6-5 on penalties after a very tight game which ended goalless.

Meanwhile, in the third place match played earlier, the School of Pharmacy Technician defeated School of Dental Therapy by one goal to nill in the male game while the female third place game saw School of Community Health edge out the girls from the School of Pharmacy Technician 1-0.

Speaking while presenting the trophy and medals to the players, Provost of the College, Dr Raheem congratulated them for the victory, while urging them to be modest in their celebrations.

The Provost who was represented by the Registrar of the College, Mr Moshood Afolabi commended the organisers of the competition for a job well done.

The game was watched by a full capacity of the students led by the Students Union President, Adediran OkikiJesu, Sports Director, Adewole Favour James and the Sports Directress, Abigail Adekunle.