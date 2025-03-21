Bank of Industry to empower Nigerian female entrepreneurs with N10bn

The Bank of Industry (BOI) in an effort to support female entrepreneurs across Nigeria has launched project “Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW)”, a special intervention programme valued at N10 billion.

The bank’s Managing Director, Dr. Olasupo Olusi stated thus:

“Women entrepreneurs drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities. However, financing remains one of their biggest challenges. Our goal today is to listen, simplify financing processes, and build a strong network that fosters sustainable growth.”

The GLOW Fund is designed to enhance access to capital for female entrepreneurs. The fund will provide low-interest loans, capacity-building programs, and mentorship opportunities to help women-led businesses thrive. It was established in collaboration with the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (WCCIMA).