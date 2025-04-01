Connect with us

Entertainment

Natasha Osawaru updates Instagram bio, adds ‘Idibia’ after engagement to 2Baba
Advertisement

Entertainment

Jim Iyke’s ‘Light in the Dark’ removed from YouTube over inappropriate content

Entertainment

Parental fault lines shaping public figures

Entertainment

Kunle Remi, wife Tiwi welcome baby girl After challenging medical journey

Entertainment

‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Harry Potter’ producers hired for new James Bond film

Entertainment

How I lost three wives to the cold hands of death – Jide Kosoko

Entertainment

Small Doctor welcomes newborn baby in Canada

Entertainment

2Baba, Natasha Osawaru go shopping at Vodi’s Store

Entertainment

Gospel Singer Steve Crown Ties the Knot in a Heartfelt Ceremony

Entertainment

"The new wave of Afrobeats: Rising stars and visionary producers"

Entertainment

Natasha Osawaru updates Instagram bio, adds ‘Idibia’ after engagement to 2Baba

Published

2 hours ago

on

Natasha Osawaru updates Instagram bio, adds ‘Idibia’ after engagement to 2Baba

Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has updated her Instagram bio to “Honourable Natasha Idibia,” following her engagement to Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia.

The update comes weeks after 2Baba proposed to Osawaru in a viral video, confirming his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia. Since then, the singer and Osawaru have been seen together multiple times, fueling discussions about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Annie Idibia recently signed off an Instagram post using her full name, “Annie Uwana Macaulay,” a move that some fans speculated was symbolic. However, she has not publicly addressed any name change.

The developments have sparked reactions online, with many closely following the unfolding events in 2Baba’s personal life.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *