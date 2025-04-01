Natasha Osawaru updates Instagram bio, adds ‘Idibia’ after engagement to 2Baba

Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has updated her Instagram bio to “Honourable Natasha Idibia,” following her engagement to Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia.

The update comes weeks after 2Baba proposed to Osawaru in a viral video, confirming his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia. Since then, the singer and Osawaru have been seen together multiple times, fueling discussions about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Annie Idibia recently signed off an Instagram post using her full name, “Annie Uwana Macaulay,” a move that some fans speculated was symbolic. However, she has not publicly addressed any name change.

The developments have sparked reactions online, with many closely following the unfolding events in 2Baba’s personal life.