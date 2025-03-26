Connect with us

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Gov. Otti decries state of infrastructural decay in ABSU, vows to take action 

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex  Otti has expressed  deep  shock and disappointment  at the deplorable state of facilities at the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu.

Governor Otti, who  spoke during his unscheduled  on-the- spot  assessment of facilities in  the University on Sunday, vowed to arrest the ugly situation.

He was accompanied on the visit by government functionaries and appointees.

The governor, while being conducted round the facilities on arrival by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Ndukwe Okudo, proceeded immediately to inspect  the ABSU Staff Primary School, the old Law Faculty building  and the proposed site for the new 5,000 students’ capacity hostels for both male and female students of the University.

During the tour round the facilities,  the Governor was shocked and utterly disappointed by the deplorable state of decay of facilities which  he saw on ground.

In a  sudden exclamation, Otti declared: “Thank God I came. I couldn’t have believed it at all. There is need for prompt action.”

Addressing  the students on campus who trooped out of their hostels to confirm if it was really Governor Otti who came visiting  without  protocol, he apologized to the students for the unfortunate state of facilities in the Institution.

He, however, reassured them of his unwavering commitment to fix the university and make it conducive for teaching and learning as well as instilling a sense of hope in the students.

Governor Otti  further declared: “I just came to see things for myself. And I thought I should take you and the University management by surprise. I’m happy to see you, but I’m very unhappy with the state of the facilities here. The conditions under which you live cannot allow you to do any academic work. For those of you who do well under these conditions, we must congratulate you. I acknowledge  your resilience and ability to excel despite the challenging conditions.

The Governor stated that while the new hostel is being constructed, the University management should find an organised way and phased approach to making the current hostels habitable.

He gave the Vice Chancellor a matching order to build a functional cafeteria for the students, noting that it is unhygienic and risky to have cooking stoves, kerosene, and pots in the hostels.

Turning to the VC, the Governor said, “I don’t want to see stoves, kettles, kerosene, and those kinds of things in the rooms. I will give you about three months to build a functional cafeteria.”

On the relocation of some faculties from Umuahia to Ututru, Governor Otti stated, “You are aware that we are relocating both Faculties of Law and Agriculture back to Uturu, so that all of you will be in one place. The designs for the faculties and the 5,000 students’ capacity hostel have already been completed, and work will start in the next one week.”

The Governor then announced a  target delivery timeframe of four months for the completion of these facilities, given the urgency of the situation.

He  assured the management and students that the essential amenities needed to make the academic community conducive for  teaching and learning, such as power, potable water, etc., should be taken for granted, as these will all be provided.

The Governor thanked the students for their patience.

He, thereafter,  ordered  for the immediate demolition of the structure of  the University Staff Primary School and the erection of a new one, stressing that a temporary learning facility be provided for the students, while the new one is being built.

