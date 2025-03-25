Ede South LG boss, Afolabi berates APC over ‘resumption’ of council workers

The executive chairman of Ede South Local Government, Hon. Lukman Afolabi has berated All Progressives Congress’ ‘reinstated’ chairman over the purported resumption of the local government staff, saying the staff on members are still at home based on the instruction given to them by the leadership of the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE , just as he advised the general public to disregard the resumption rumour.

This was contained in a release issued and personally signed copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to him, the executive governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke has given order that all the council secretariats should be under lock and key to avoid unnecessary loss of lives due to unlawful possession of the council by the “YES OR NO” APC chairmen.

The leadership of NULGE in the state has also issued circular that all its members should stay at home for peace to reign, the instructions which he said, are still intact till now.

The statement reads; “The attention of the Executive Chairman of Ede South Local Government, Hon. Lukman Afolabi (Abere Soose) has been drawn to a purported lied been peddled around by the opposition APC YES OR NO Chairman that, the council workers in Ede South Local Government have resumed work

“I want to state unequivocally here that, nothing of such happened as all the workers in Ede South Local Government are still at home on the instruction of the leadership of NULGE in the state.

“Let me reiterate it here that, we are law abiding citizens in Ede South Local Government, our staffs are well cultured and towing the lane of peace.

“The executive team of Ede South Local Government are deeply sad with the way opposition APC are bastardising the structure putting in place by our administration which they failed to do when they are in office, I want to state here on behalf of the good people of Ede South that, the law will take it course in apprehending whoever have hands in vandalising or stole any material in the council unlawfully”

“I want the general public to take note that, those the impostors showing as workers are mere APC members who were among those whom the other time followed their sacked YES/NO officers to burgle the secretariat despite the directive of the State Governor that all councils should be under lock and key.

“I want to assure you all that, we are law abiding citizens as it enshrines in policies and programs of our dear governor, Senator Jackson Nurudeeen Ademola Adeleke and we will remain such. This is just a mere time saving, we are getting there shortly by the grace of God. Let’s us all remain calm as the present storm will soon be over.”