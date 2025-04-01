Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has called for the public parade of the suspected killers of the 16 hunters and compensation for their families.

The governor made this demand during a condolence visit by his Edo counterpart, Monday Okpebholo, in Kano, on Monday.

The visit comes less than 48 hours after the remains of the hunters, who were lynched by a mob, were interred in Uromi, Edo State, on Saturday.

Members of the Hausa community gathered at the community cemetery to pay their last respects to the victims, who were burnt to death last Thursday after they were levelled with the accusations of being kidnappers.

The hunters were allegedly aboard a truck when they were intercepted by a vigilante group, and 16 of them were murdered while 10 escaped.

Speaking while hosting Okpebholo at the Kano Government House, Yusuf said the attack was disturbing, stressing that Nigeria valued the sanctity of human life.

“This cowardly act contradicts the fundamental principles of our society, which are deeply rooted in both Islamic and Christian teachings.

“So far, 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings. As Kano remains dear to my heart, we will continue to uphold the value of being our brother’s keeper,” he said.

Addressing concerns about possible reprisals by northerners, the governor said, “We have implemented strong security measures to prevent any reprisal attacks. We also urge that those arrested be publicly paraded to bring relief to the victims’ families and to ensure accountability.

“I call on Gov. Okpebholo to ensure that the families of the victims receive fair compensation for their loss. I also commend President Tinubu for his prompt response and commitment to justice by directing security agencies to pursue the perpetrators,” he noted.

Speaking earlier, Okpebholo condemned the brutal killing of the hunters in Udune, Uromi Local Government Area of the state, describing the attack as barbaric and unacceptable.

“I was deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. Upon my arrival, I met with my Hausa brothers, who had generously supported me during my election campaign,” Okpebholo said.